Oxford boys cross country finishes fourth in OAA Red Jamboree I

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Oxford boys varsity cross country team finished in fourth place at the OAA Red Jamboree I on Sept. 10.

The meet at Lake Orion High School included seven area teams vying for the top spot in the first of three Jamborees of the season.

Freshman Avery Clinton-Barnett was the Wildcats’ top runner, finishing in 7th place out of the field of 61 runners with a time of 17:02.5 minutes.

Sophomore Brady Bigelow finished 12th with a time of 17:14.8 minutes. Junior Ethan Christoff finished 18th with a time of 17:31.3 minutes. Senior Matthew Buchanan finished 23rd with a time of 17:45 minutes. Senior Cayden Canham finished 25th with a time of 17:51.6 minutes. Senior Carter Jacobsen finished 32nd with a time of 18:24.1 minutes. Freshman Peyton Mester finished 36th with a time of 18:45 minutes. Junior Ryan Obry finished 41st with a time of 18:59.2 minutes. Senior Anders Bartlo was 54th with a time of 19:46.6 minutes.

Clarkston won the Jamboree with 60 points, followed by Troy with 74 points, Rochester with 83 points, Oxford with 85 points, Rochester Adams with 88 points, Lake Orion with 96 points and Seaholm with 210 points.

The Wildcats next race is the OAA Red Jamboree II at Stoney Creek Metro Park on Sept. 24.