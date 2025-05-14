Oxford boys, girls track and field athletes compete in OAA league meet

Several individuals set personal, season records

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School hosted the OAA Red-White division league meet on Friday with 11 teams competing in the boys varsity division and 10 in the girls varsity meet.

Oxford boys finished ninth, while the girls came in seventh. Clarkston won the boys meet, followed by Troy in second and Troy Athens in third. Rochester won the girls meet, followed by Lake Orion and Rochester Adams to round out the top three.

Athletes who qualify from both teams will compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Lower Peninsula Region 9-1 meet at Milford on Friday.

Boys results

Oxford senior Jacob Childress was seventh in the 100m dash with a time of 11:46 seconds.

In the 400m run, junior Justo Pepi was 16th with a time of 54.44 seconds and junior Lucas Morelli was 21st with a time of 55.35 seconds.

Junior Cayden Canham was ninth in the 800m run with a time of 2:00.13 minutes. Senior James Cusick was 11th with a time of 2:01.86 minutes.

Cusick was also seventh in the 1,600m run at 4:31.07 minutes, while sophomore Ethan Christoff finished in 20th place in 4:51.13 minutes, a personal record. Carter Jacobsen was 25th in 4:57.68 minutes.

Senior Alexander McArthur was second overall in the 3,200m run with a time of 9:37.06 minutes, a personal record. Freshman Brady Bigelow was 18th with a personal record of 10:24.53 minutes, while senior Jack Dysarz set a personal record with a time of 10:24.55 minutes for 19th place.

In the 300m hurdles, junior Brayden Pruetz set a personal record in 41.09 seconds in his third in a place finish.

The team of Anders Bartlo, Austin Pruetz, Seth Faucett and Jacob Childress finished sixth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 45.07 seconds.

Brayden Pruetz, Austin Pruetz, Hunter Milosch and Jacob Childress finished eighth in the 4x200m relay with a personal record time of 1:33.12 minutes.

Cayden Canham, Justo Pepi, Anders Bartlo and Brayden Pruetz set a persona record in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:34.3 minutes.

The team of Jack Dysarz, Matthew Buchanan, Brady Bigelow and Michael Secord set a personal record in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:55.05 minutes for ninth place.

Sophomore Brady Hasselbring finished sixth in the shotput with a throw of 40-feet, 10-inches. Sophomore Elijah Wright was 24th with a throw of 32-feet, 7-inches.

Sophomore Duane Gillens was 16th in the high jump, clearing 5-feet, 5-inches. Junior Noah Diepold was 19th, clearing 5-feet-5-inches.

Sophomore Joshua Richardson was 13th in the discus, throwing 108-feet, 3-inches. Elijah Wright was 18th with a throw of 102-feet, 3-inches, while junior Gabriel Rugenstein was 26th at 89-feet, 10-inches.

Senior Spencer Moore cleared 11-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault for third place.

Junior Anders Bartlo was ninth in the long jump at 18-feet, 9.75-inches, while sophomore Jake Gordon was 10th at 18-feet, 3.75-inches.

Girls results

Junior Lauren Macker was third overall in the 100m dash with a time of 12.76 seconds. Macker was also fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 26.94 seconds.

Sophomore Siena Lewis set a season record in the 400m run with a time of 1:03.55 minutes. Sophomore Morgan Hoyt set a personal record in her 11th place finish in 1:04.84 minutes. Freshman Katherine Lawler was 16th in 1:06.53 minutes.

In the 800m run, freshman Sienna Chapin was ninth in 2:27.77 minutes, while junior Hannah Ersig and sophomore Payton Canham were 19th and 20th, respectively, with times of 2:40.3 and 2:42.62 minutes. Canham was also 12th in the 1,600m run with a time of 5:56.47 minutes.

Senior Mallory Bigelow won and set a personal record of 10:44.13 minutes in the 3,200m run. Junior Laila Bodell was ninth at 12:17.45 minutes, and freshman Julia Warrington was 14th at 12:56.64 minutes.

Senior Taylor Brodeur was sixth in the 100m hurdles in a time of 16.22 seconds. Brodeur was also third in the 300m hurdles in 48.26 seconds, while Caragh Dwyer was fourth 48.7 seconds.

In the 4x100m relay, Daylah George, Nadia Drobnich, Avery Hintz and Lauren Macker took seventh place in 52.2 seconds, a personal record for the team.

Sienna Chapin, Siena Lewis, Taylor Brodeur and Caragh Dwyer finished seventh in the 4x400m relay.

Hannah Ersig, Payton Canham, Julia Warrington and Sienna Chapin were seventh in the 4x800m relay with a time of 10.30.2, a personal record for the team.

Junior Tegan O’Connor was third in the shotput with a throw of 32-feet, 2 inches. Freshman Kacey Bartlo set a personal record in her 15th place finish, throwing 27-feet, 8-inches. O’Connor was also seventh in the discus with a throw of 96-feet, 6-inches, while Bartlo was 11th at 80-feet, 9-inches.

Junior Payton Andriekus was 12th in the high jump, clearing 4-feet, 7-inches, and Nadia Drobnich was 14th at 4-feet, 4-inches.

Sophomores Leoni Warthun was 14th (13-feet, 9.75-inches) in the long jump, Lilyanna Lewiston was 15th (13-feet, 2.75-inches) and Addison Lynch was 18th (12-feet, 8.75-inches).