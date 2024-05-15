Oxford boys lacrosse splits final home games, look toward playoffs at Brandon High School on Friday

OXFORD — Oxford Boys Varsity Lacrosse hosted their last pair of home games and split the games with their foes.

The Wildcats finished last week with a 15-4 win over Davison on Friday, and lost to Stoney Creek on Thursday, 12-5.

Oxford (9-6) opened the week against Royal Oak. They head to Birmingham Seaholm on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

The Wildcats start the postseason against Brandon High School in the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Region 3. The Blackhawks host the game at Brandon High School at 6 p.m. Friday.