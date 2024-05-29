Oxford boys LAX wins first game of regionals

BRANDON — Oxford defeated Brandon-Holly in the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Region 3 with a 12-8 victory.

The Brandon-Holly Boys Varsity Lacrosse team opened the home game jumping to a 2-0 lead with goals from senior Stefan Austin and junior Nolan Wood, May 17.

Junior Hunter Wittebort cut the lead with his goal with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter.

With 38 seconds remaining in the quarter, Austin put the Redhawks up 3-1.

Redhawk senior Isaac Miller added one more to the lead with 10:12 remainng to halftime.

Less than a minute later, freshman Christopher Pullman added a goal for the Wildcats

In the four minutes remaining of the first half, Oxford added three more to their tally to tie the game with another goal from Pullman and goals from sophomore Payton Scott and junior Aiden Brown.

With 35 seconds left on the clock, Redhawk sophomore Jayson Norris broke the tie with an assist from senior Drew Hickmott, 6-5.

A few minutes into halftime, the game was delayed due to weather and finished on Monday evening with Oxford outscoring 7-2 to take the win.

The Wildcats lost to Hartland in the regional semifinal on Thursday, 26-2, finishing the season with a 11-8 record.

–Wendi Reardon Price