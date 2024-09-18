Oxford boys soccer shuts out W. Bloomfield, ties Adams

Team remains undefeated at 8-0-3

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford High School varsity boys soccer team remains undefeated after a 4-0 win over the West Bloomfield Lakers on Wednesday and a 1-1 tie with Rochester Adams, the no. 4-ranked team in the state, on Saturday.

The team is now 8-0-3 on the season and was ranked sixth in the state on Sept. 9 by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.

The Wildcats opened the scoring against West Bloomfield with 4:41 left in the first half when senior Maxton Myrand headed the ball past the Lakers goalkeeper off a corner kick.

With 4.4 seconds left in the first half, Oxford got a free kick after a foul by a West Bloomfield defender. Junior Ryan Pietsch headed the kick past the goalie to put the Wildcats up 2-0 at halftime.

With 19:02 minutes remaining in the second half, a Laker defender committed a foul in the penalty box, giving Oxford a penalty kick. Junior Ryan Clark scored with a low, hard shot to the left of the goalie, putting Oxford up 3-0.

Senior Maxx Fletcher added the Wildcats final goal with 6:15 left in the game, giving Oxford the 4-0 victory.

Senior goalkeeper Nolan Mauser faced several shots during the game, including a diving save on a free kick that went around the players’ wall to the far side of the goal less than eight minutes into the game.

The team was scheduled to play at Seaholm High School on Tuesday after Leader press time, then travel to Berkley today and Lapeer on Thursday. The next home game is 7:15 p.m. Sept. 25 against Rochester High School.