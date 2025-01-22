Oxford boys swim and dive team sinks the Wolves

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Oxford Boys Swim and Dive team won their second meet of the season with a 103-80 win over the Wolves at Clarkston High School, Jan. 16.

Scoring points in the individual events were: in the 50-yard freestyle event, Liam Lindberg in first place in the time of 24.63; Ian Kampo, second, 25.47; Christian Izak, fourth, 25.63; 100-yard butterfly, Steven Matyas, third, 59.82; James McClear, fourth, 1:01.38; 100-yard freestyle, Lindberg, first, 53.86; Jack Dysarz, third, 57.45; Kampo, fifth, 57.69; 100-yard backstroke, Ian Frank, second, 59.04; Matyas, third, 1:02.86; Judah Brady, fifth, 1:08.17; 100-yard breaststroke, Keaton Wolf, first, 1:13.31; Cole Jacob, second, 1:13.37; Joshua Cook, fifth, 1:20.36; 200-yard freestyle, Torin Dabel, second, 1:54.67; Max Bican, third, 2:00.32; Wolf, fifth, 2:08.72; 200-yard IM, Frank, second, 2:15.93; McClear, third, 2:17.64; John Kurzawa, fifth, 2:29.79; 500-yard freestyle, Bican, first, 5:22.13; Dabel, second, 5:23.18; and Jack Kozloff, third, 5:43.76.

For relays, in the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Frank, Jacob, Lindberg and Matyas finished in second place in the time of 1:49.44; and the team of Kozloff, Wolf, Kampo and Austyn Streeter, third, 1:59.16.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of McClear, Dysarz, Lindberg and Dabel finished in second place in the time of 1:41.51; and the team of Wolf, Izak, Streeter and Bican, third, 1:46.45.

The team of Dabel, McClear, Matyas and Frank finished in first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay in the time of 3:43.21; and the team of Kampo, Dysarz, Bican and Kozloff, second, 3:50.67.

Nathan LaGest finished in second place in the 1-meter diving event, scoring 162.15 points in six dives.

The Wildcats (2-2) head to Royal Oak this Thursday, 6 p.m. They host a diving event on Saturday, 11 a.m. and host Bloomfield Hills on Jan. 30, 6 p.m.

