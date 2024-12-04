Oxford Chamber of Commerce celebrates annual bridge lighting

OXFORD — Around two dozen people gathered at Excel Cleaning Bros. in Oxford to celebrate the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s Obrecht Bridge holiday lighting of the Bridge on Monday, Nov. 25.

Chamber Executive Director Amy Desotell thanked guests for attending the lighting on what was a damp evening.

Excel Owner and Sales Manager Mickey Ross thanked the chamber for giving the business permission to do the bridge lighting every year. He said each light bulb is magnetic and is tied off every few feet to prevent the setup from falling.

The $2 million Larry Obrecht Bridge crosses M-24 at the north end of the village, and is named after the former county commissioner.

The bridge will be lit into the new year, Desotell said. – J.G.