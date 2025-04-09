Oxford Chamber of Commerce presents leadership awards

Williams, McCall honored for commitment to Oxford

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — For both Stacy Williams and Brian McCall, going to work isn’t just about doing a job – it has become a passion of theirs to use their skills to help many segments in the Oxford community, from students and their families, to seniors and those facing food insecurity.

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the Community meeting on March 19, giving attendees a chance to hear from area government leaders about what has transpired in Oxford over the past year, and to offer insights about what to come.

But it was also an opportunity for the chamber to honor two people who have had a profound impact on the Oxford community, often doing so quietly.

Stacy Williams, caseworker for Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance, and Brian McCall, executive chef at Independence Village senior living facility in Oxford, received Leadership Awards from the chamber.

Over the last two years, Williams has provided casework services to more than 255 youths and families and has launched or relaunched several clubs to benefit Oxford’s youth.

“To me this was a no-brainer. From all the work I’ve seen (Stacy do) throughout the years, and being on the youth assistance board,” said Oxford Police Chief Micheal Solwold. “Stacy dug into this community and began to sprout her wings and took the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance program to higher levels.”

In 2023, Williams revived the Mindfulness and Movement elementary school program that teaches second-graders how to use yoga and breathing techniques to help work through emotions, and launched Girls Stand Strong at Oxford Middle School, a program designed to help girls deal with self-esteem issues, peer pressure and social media.

Last year, she launched the Wildcat Cub Club, a program that connects adult volunteer mentors with elementary school students.

“These are just some of Stacy’s amazing accomplishments and I know there are more to come because I know these wheels are turning in more ways to help the youth in our community,” Solwold said.

“I’m truly honored and would like to sincerely thank the (OAYA) board of directors for their confidence and support,” Williams said. “Additionally, I’m thankful for all of our volunteers, our contributors and supporters who have contributed to (the) success of our programs. Your unwavering commitment makes an impact on the mission of strengthening families and youth.”

McCall said the favorite part of his job is talking to the residents at Independence Village and finding ways to give back to the Oxford community.

In addition to creating more than 70,000 meals annually for Independence Village residents, McCall and his team also regularly help feed community members. Each month for the past two years they prepare 120-150 dinners for the Free Meals program, giving dinners to local individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

McCall and his team also prepare and donate holiday dinners (Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day) for Meals on Wheels clients in Oxford, Addison and Orion; prepared a holiday feast for all the kids and first responders who participated in Shop with a Hero event at the Oxford Meijer in December; and prepare the monthly dinners for the senior euchre night at the Oxford Senior Center.

McCall praised his team and their willingness to always get involved in the community. “I can’t do what I do without them,” he said.