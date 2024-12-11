Oxford Christmas Parade helps ring in the Christmas season

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — Downtown Oxford was full of festive fun on Saturday afternoon when the Oxford Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Christmas Parade.

Thousands of people joined in the parade and as spectators to see the scores of parade entries, including local scouts, community groups, Oxford Parks and Recreation and seniors from the Senior Center, area businesses and the Oxford High School Marching Band.

The highlight, as always, the visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as they ride Santa’s sleigh through Oxford, waving to the good girls and boys. After the parade, the jolly old couple met with children in Centennial Park for photos and so Santa could hear their Christmas wish lists.

“We had more than 45 entries this year, but all together, with everybody, I would say there was 80 different entities out there,” said Chamber Executive Director Amy Desotell. “I think it went great. Everybody was in great spirits and it went fantastic.”

Four parade entries also received special recognition for their festive efforts.

Best Float went to Orion Oxford Dance Arts for their Christmas-themed ballerina float. Oxford Township Parks and Recreation won Best Spirit. Best Theme went to Oxford United Methodist Church. Best Marching went to the Oxford High School Marching Band.

Judging the parade were Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore, Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis and Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonya Milligan.

The parade and visit from Santa are highlights of the Christmas season, an Oxford tradition that Desotell says she and the community look forward to every Yuletide season.

“The chamber has always done the parade as a give-back to our community and I love it and the community loves it so, yes, I would say this is one of our main highlights that we do,” Desotell said. “I really, truly appreciate all the people that help put this together: the village police, all of the volunteers. I couldn’t do it by myself so I do truly appreciate everybody.”