Oxford Community Schools free summer breakfast and lunch programs

By Joseph Goral

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford — Oxford Community Schools is offering two free breakfast and lunch programs this summer for those up to 18-years-old.

The first program is held from 8-9:30 a.m. for breakfast and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch on weekdays from June 9 through Aug. 8 at Oxford Elementary School, 109 Pontiac St.

The second program will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. for breakfast and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch on Tuesdays through Thursdays from July 8 through July 31 at Lakeville Elementary School, 1400 E Lakeville Road.

Anyone with questions may contact nutrition services by calling 248-969-5167.