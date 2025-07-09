Oxford Community Schools seeks voter input on potential millage proposals

Survey now up for input on Sinking Fund, operating millages

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Community Schools is exploring two potential millage proposals for the Nov. 4, 2025 ballot and wants voter input on proceeding with the proposals.

One millage would be a renewal and restoration of the district’s non-homestead operating millage; the other would be a new sinking fund millage to support building repairs, safety improvements and infrastructure needs, according to Christine Smith, Oxford Community Schools executive director of communications.

Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations John Fitzgerald shared an overview of both proposals during the Oxford Board of Education June 10 meeting.

The operating millage applies only to non-homestead properties such as businesses and rental homes, not primary residences. When determining per-pupil funding, the state assumes every district is levying 18 mills. Because of a Headlee rollback in recent years, Oxford Schools has only been able to collect 17.43 mills of the 18 mills allowed by law – meaning local businesses and rental property owners have been paying slightly less than what the state assumes.

This has created a funding gap of about $200,000 per year for the district. To fix this and help prevent future losses, the district is asking voters to approve up to 21 mills, though no more than 18 would ever be collected, according to the school district.

The proposed sinking fund millage would help the district pay for infrastructure and maintenance needs without using general fund dollars intended for classroom instruction. The district’s last sinking fund expired in 2022 and since then repair costs exceeding $1 million have been covered by the general fund, the school district noted.

“If approved, the sinking fund could support essential health and safety upgrades such as boilers and HVAC systems, with possible expansion to technology, transportation, athletic and performing arts facilities depending on the millage rate selected,” according to a news release from the district.

Rates ranging from .75 mills up to 1.5 mills are under discussion. Oxford’s school buildings range in age, with the newest, Oxford High School, now 25 years old. A facility condition assessment is currently underway to help prioritize repairs and upgrades.

The district wants input from the Oxford community before deciding whether to move forward with placing the proposals on the ballot. Residents are encouraged to take a brief survey to share their feedback by scanning the QR code or visiting https://tinyurl.com/ocsmillage25.

