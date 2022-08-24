Oxford Community Schools welcomes new staff

Last Wednesday about 28 new teachers and staff gathered to learn the ins and outs and does and don’ts of the district. The new staff orientation was Oxford Virtual Academy office on M-24. New to the district this year are: Matthew Call, Acacia Clippert, Sydnee Harahuc, Heather Miller, Sophia Campbell, Kelsey Kadrich, Melissa Lord, Kathleen Kent, Deanna Hayden, Melissa Bridges, Elyse Patton, Rutha Ebeling, Paige Kelley, Kathryn Slosek, Sheilah Norman, Jordan Moses, Michaela Mondragon, Rachel Rose, Andrea Herron, Adam Rainey, Delaney Carr, Mitchell Brooks, Carrie Hodge, Jadyn Coleman, Alicia Lawson, Alicia Hudec-Taplin, Sarah and Mignano. Photo by D. Rush