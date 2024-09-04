Oxford cross country runners compete at Milford Invitational to start the season

OAA Jamboree 1 Sept. 11 at Lake Orion

MILFORD — The Oxford High School Cross Country teams opened the season at the Milford Invitational at Kensington Metropark last Thursday.

The boys team took tenth place with 241 points out of 19 teams.

The top five runners for the Wildcats were junior Cayden Canham in 31st place in the time of 18:41.82; junior Carter Jacobsen, 37th, 18:46.38; senior Jack Dysarz, 43rd, 18:55.74; freshman Brady Bigelow, 70th, 19:31.14; and senior Benjamin Eber, 75th, 19:36.27.

The top five teams were Clarkston in first place with 54 points; Pinckney, second, 151; Milford, third, 168; Detroit Catholic Central, fourth, 175; and Rochester, fifth, 179.

The girls team finished in 11th place out of 17 teams.

The top five runners for the Wildcats were senior Taylor Brodeur in 11th place in the time of 21:28.07; freshman Sienna Chapin, 53rd, 23:26.90; senior Rebecca Secord, 58th, 23:41.18; junior Laila Bodell, 66th, 24:08.35; and senior Jamie Patterson, 67th, 21:15.10.

The top five team were Rochester in first place with 103 points; Adrian, second, 106; Hartland, third, 140; Clarkston fourth, 148; and Walled Lake Northern, fifth, 154.

The Wildcats head to Lake Orion High School for the first OAA Red Jamboree on Sept. 11.

– Wendi Reardon Price