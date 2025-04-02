Oxford DDA approves bid package creation for gazebo repairs

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — In a 6-0 vote, Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved a motion for Executive Director Kimberly Smith to move forward with Designhaus Architecture to create a bid package for Centennial Park gazebo repairs not to exceed the quote of $3,000.

Board Member Ashley Ross made the motion with the support of Board Member Scott Taylor. Board Member Jae Choi was absent for the meeting, and board Chair Pete Scholz attended via zoom to answer any questions.

The motion was the first step in getting the project out to bid, according to Smith.

This project will replace damaged wood in the gazebo, and potentially add an ADA-compliant ramp to the structure. As such, two packages will be available for contractors to bid on – just replacing the wood, and replacing the wood plus adding the ramp, Smith said.

Having two packages will give the DDA an opportunity to see pricing for both options. Other than potentially adding the ramp, there is no intent to change the gazebo’s footprint, Smith said.

More funds will be used for the project’s construction work.

The project is one component of what the DDA submitted to be part of Oxford’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

“I’m not sure we’re going to be able to accomplish everything that was submitted as part of that grant,” Smith said. “There were three components. There was the crosswalk project, there was the gazebo project, and then there was additional seating and shading throughout downtown. So, if we find that, financially, it would make more sense to upgrade the gazebo project and pause on that seating and shading component, I think that’s fine.”

Ross also brought up using a potential tech grant to fund work on the gazebo’s sound system and electrical components. The application for the grant, worth roughly $10,000, and an idea of what the DDA would use it for, needs to be completed by the end of the month should Oxford request the grant.

