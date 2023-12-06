Oxford DDA approves lighting bid for downtown buildings

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD – Downtown Oxford is about to get a little brighter after the Downtown Development Authority Board approved the purchase and installation of additional rooftop lighting.

Currently, the downtown area has rooftop lighting at the four corners of the M-24 and Burdick Street intersections which has not only increased visibility at night, but has also enhanced some of the façade of the four buildings, said DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

Now, the rest of the buildings in downtown Oxford will have a similar addition with lights lining the rooftops of each building year-round.

“Just driving through the corners, it really does brighten it up. It’s amazing how much just that little light does,” said Westbrook. “I think, especially when we get to January and February, after Christmas is over and all those lights are off those poles, it will still be nice to have it bright downtown.”

By a vote of 5-1, the DDA board approved the contract with Excel Cleaning Brothers in the amount of $19,044. Board President Rod Charles cast the lone no vote. Leigh Ann Knaus and Grace Carey were absent from the meeting.

Originally, the cost was projected at $20,384 and included both the rooftops and sides of the buildings. In order to cut the cost down a little bit, the board decided to remove the lighting on the sides of the building and only install lights on the rooftops. Charles was the only board member to vote for the project to include both the rooftops and sides.

Excel Cleaning Brothers is the same company that installed the lighting at the four corners, as well as lighting in the park and behind the downtown businesses.

The lights have a minimum lifespan of two to three years. The DDA board discussed potentially looking into a more permanent option.