Oxford DDA creates temporary home and history committee

OXFORD — The Oxford DDA Board of Directors unanimously voted to create a temporary home and history committee during their meeting on Feb. 17.

Board Member Rod Charles made the motion with Board Member Ashley Ross’ support. Board Chair Pete Scholz was absent.

Charles said the committee was created to implement projects aligning with the committee’s name, and its purpose is to comply with a slide shown by DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith in a power point earlier in the meeting. The slide listed several priorities for the DDA in 2025, including “integrating history into community culture.”

One project included in the scope of the committee is a historical plaque project, according to Charles.

Smith said the project is in partnership with the museum, and there was a pause on implementing the project after much of the work was completed last year.

Charles and Ross are currently the only members of the committee. – J.G.