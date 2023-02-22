Oxford DDA joins Lake Orion for Restaurant Week

Look for specials Feb 24-March 3

By Don Rush

Tired of cooking? Want to try something different? The downtown development authorities of Oxford and Lake Orion have an idea for you: The second annual Restaurant Week.

“In January and February many restaurants really struggle,” Oxford DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said. “This is a way for the community to show appreciation to these local businesses. Plus, it gets people a chance to get out and try some new things.”

Restaurant Week starts on Friday and runs through Friday, March 3. Westbrook said during Restaurant Week, participating diners will have different specials. In Oxford there are currently 11 of the 14 downtown restaurants participating. There are also 12 Lake Orion restaurants involved.

The the Downtown Trolley Express will transport people between Oxford and Lake Orion The trolley runs continually during those times, each loop taking about 20 minutes. In Oxford the pickup location is at the Magic Brownie Box, 40 N. Washington St.; drop-off at Funky Monkey Toy Store, 5 N. Washington. In Lake Orion the pickup location is at Fork & Pint, 51 N. Broadway St.; drop-off at Nuts About Chocolate, 59 S. Broadway. Here is the trolley schedule: Tomorrow (Feb. 23), from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday, March 3, 5 to 9 p.m.; and March 4 from 3 to 5p.m.

To find participating restaurants go to the Lake Orion DDA website (Downtownlakeorion.org/restaurant-week). To find out meal specials click on each individual restaurant logo.

* * *

Westbrook said in March both DDAs are promoting a Downtown Passport program.

“These are for any shop, service or restaurant in our downtowns,” she said. “When you go to a downtown business and spend $25 or more you get your passport stamped. Once you fill up the passport (eight stamps) you get a $25 gift card to use at any downtown Oxford business and you get another $25 gift card to use in any downtown Lake Orion business.”

To have passports validated (and get your gift cards) go to either DDA office. In Oxford the address is 22 W. Burdick St.; in Lake Orion, 118 N. Broadway St.