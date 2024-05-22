Oxford DDA nominated for nine Oakland County Main Street awards

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority has a chance to win nine awards at this year’s Oakland County Main Street event, the most awards in Oakland County, according to DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

The event is part of Main Street Oakland County (MSOC) programs – an economic development program for downtowns with a historic preservation philosophy.

MSOC’s mission is to maximize economic potential and preserve heritage and sense of place in the county, according to their website.

Oxford is one of 27 Main Street communities in Oakland County and is nominated for nearly all of the event’s 11 awards. The nine awards that the Oxford DDA is nominated for in the MSOC awards catalogue are:

• The Spirit of Main Street award is given to the MSOC community with the best two to three minute video telling the community’s story and imparting its program and district.

• Community Engagement or Event of the Year recognizes efforts that made the winner’s downtown more accessible or improved the visiting experience for businesses, visitors and residents.

• Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship recognizes original and/or creative programs and practices that lead to the transformation of the winner’s local economy.

• The Downtown Beautification award recognizes a downtown that have improved their appearance through different methods including landscaping, public art, improved gathering spaces and more.

• Small Business Retention and Attraction recognizes the best program or effort supporting existing businesses or attracting new ones to the winner’s Main Street.

• Volunteer of the Year honors the individual, or individuals, who have invested “considerable” time and energy toward improving the downtown and organization over the last year.

• Mobility on Main Street recognizes projects and programs that that have incorporated innovative methods to improve transportation, accessibility and mobility in the winner’s community while having positive environmental impacts.

• Main Street Resilience recognizes the community, business or Main Street program that continue to thrive in difficult times – from the pandemic to staffing challenges.

• Main Street Leader is to acknowledge a partnership that created a positive impact on the winner’s downtown, whether the partnership is public or private.

Each award winner will receive $500 for each award won. The event is scheduled for June 6, from 6-9 p.m. at The Roxy Rochester located at 401 Walnut Blvd. in Rochester.