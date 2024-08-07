Oxford DDA proposes bylaw amendment for clarity

Would make no substantive change to bylaw

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to propose a bylaw amendment during their regular meeting on July 15.

Village Council President Kelsey Cooke and DDA Board Member Leigh Ann Knaus were absent.

The amendment would make no substantive change to the bylaw itself, according to DDA documents. Instead, it rewrites the bylaw for clarity.

The proposed bylaw reads as follows:

“The DDA Board consists of nine members. Eight members are appointed by the municipality, which may, at its discretion, include a member from the Township Board recommended by the Charter Township of Oxford. The ninth member is either the village president of the municipality or the president’s designee from the village council.”

As it is currently written, one sentence of the bylaw reads “the Charter Township of Oxford may recommend one member from the Charter Township board.”

“And that’s what it comes down to, is that the village is the final actual authority over the DDA because we are an entity of the village and we are not an entity of the township,” DDA Board member Grace Carey said. “So, it’s not saying in any way that the township cannot recommend a member, but who has the final authority over actually approving that member.”

The amendment still needs to go before the Oxford Village Council for approval before it goes into effect.

To read the bylaw as currently written visit downtownoxford.info and click on the July meeting packet.