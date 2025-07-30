Oxford DDA provides trolley status update

OXFORD — An update was provided about the Downtown Trolley Express, which has been out of commission for weeks, during the Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s meeting on July 21.

Executive Director Kimberly Smith said there is an air suspension system breakage that resulted in keeping the trolley off of the road for several weeks.

The trolley is also a combination of different parts rather than being built by parts of the same brand, Smith said. Parts have been ordered to use to try to fix the vehicle, but parts that fit have not yet been found.

While Smith said there have been discussions in chartering a trolley for special events, she also said a quote she received for the service was $3,800 each weekend.

“I think that once we have an answer on this we either need to refund some sponsors or extend our season,” Board Member Ashley Ross said.

A motion was not made regarding offering refunds or extending the season during the meeting, but Smith said the DDA has “a lot of options,” adding they can discuss the sponsorships moving into the 2026 season.

The trolley had been scheduled to run between downtown Oxford and downtown Lake Orion twice each week, and to be used for special events. – J.G.