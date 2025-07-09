Oxford DDA receives national recognition for county Main Street award

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford’s downtown development authority received a certificate of special senatorial recognition from Senator Gary Peters on June 12 for earning the top award at Main Street Oakland County’s Main Event Awards Ceremony.

Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kimberly Smith said the DDA is “deeply” honored to receive the certificate.

“This recognition shines a light on the passion and hard work of our entire community—the DDA, business owners, property owners, volunteers, and residents—who come together to make our downtown a vibrant, thriving and welcoming destination,” Smith said. “It’s a testament to the dedication of these partners who invest their time and passion into making downtown Oxford special and inviting. Moments like this reaffirm why we do what we do: to help create a place where people feel connected, welcomed, and proud to live, work and play. We’re grateful for every owner, resident, visitor, and supporter who helps keep the spirit of Main Street alive.”

The Spirit of Main Street Award recognized a video presentation from Oxford called ‘We are Community’ that highlights the commitment to honoring the town’s historic roots, while fostering an inclusive and vibrant community. It also earned the DDA a $2,000 cash prize from Genisys Credit Union.