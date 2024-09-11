Oxford DDA seeking volunteers to decorate downtown

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority is looking for volunteers to decorate downtown Oxford in a fall theme on Friday, Sept. 13.

DDA members will be decorating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but volunteers can help for as long as they want.

The DDA will buy chrysanthemums through the Oxford marching band. The DDA will also have pumpkins and other decorations, an old truck for photo ops will be donated, and more will need to be decorated on Friday.

Volunteers can meet DDA staff in Washington Square, said DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

“We just separate into groups where some people will do the four corners (at Burdick and Lapeer roads),” Westbrook said. “Where they’ll do hay bales and chrysanthemums, or they’ll decorate the truck in Washington Square, or we also do bows on all the cornstalks downtown.”

Washington Square is at 15 N. Washington St. For more information and a Sign-up Genius link, visit www.downtownoxford.info or email the DDA at ddapmc@thevillageofoxford.org. – J.G.