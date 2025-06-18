Oxford DDA wins top honors at Main Street Oakland County

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Rochester — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority came away with the top award at Main Street Oakland County’s Main Event Awards Ceremony on June 12 at the Roxy in downtown Rochester.

The Spirit of Main Street Award recognizes a video presentation from one of Oakland County Main Street’s communities that highlights the community and the downtown. Oxford submitted ‘We Are Community,’ which highlights the commitment to honoring their historic roots, while fostering an inclusive and vibrant community.

“For 25 years, Main Street Oakland County has been a shining example of progress and partnership between the county and its thriving communities,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “Congratulations to Oxford for the Spirit of Main Street Award and to all the downtowns that continuously strive for excellence and the vibrancy that make our communities distinct.”

The Spirit of Main Street Award also earned them a $2,000 cash prize from Genisys Credit Union. More information and the video can be found on the Oxford DDA Facebook Page.