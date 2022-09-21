Oxford defense stalls, Wildcats fall 31-7

Travel to Clarkston Friday

Oxford’s defense had a hard time getting off the field last Friday night and their offense failed to score in a Homecoming loss to Stoney Creek High School, 31-7. Oxford falls to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the OAA Red Division. The Cougars of Stoney Creek improved to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Red.

The Wildcats this week will travel to Clarkston (2-2 overall, 1-1 in division play).

In last Friday’s game Cougar quarterback Justin Taylor was a thorn in Oxford defense’s side. All through the contest the Wildcat defense would keep Stoney Creek to third or fourth down, only to allow Taylor to scramble or pass for a first down. Taylor ran 19 times for 97 yards and three touchdowns. He was five for nine in passing for 88 yards.

The Cougars scored on their opening drive and then scored a touchdown in each of the following three quarters and an additional field goal in the fourth. Oxford’s only touchdown came with a minute and 35 seconds in the first half with an interception by Evan Gehringer. Once he caught the ball, Gehringer ran down the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown. Oxford added the point after.

