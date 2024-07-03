Oxford DPW employee to retire after 26 years of service

Oxford Department of Public Works employee Donald “Tommy” McNeese will retire in July after 26 years of service to the village, village Clerk Tere Onica said.

McNeese began work with the village on Feb. 2, 1998.

“Tommy is just the nicest guy,” Onica said. “He’s smart and dependable. He is a man of faith and appreciates people for who they are. He truly is a gem that will be missed by our residents and staff here at the village office.”

Before his time with the village, McNeese served in the United States Air Force from June of 1980 to June of 1984 – where he worked on McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft engines.

Those interested in giving McNeese a send-off with the village can do so at noon on July 9 at Oxford Village Hall, 22 W. Burdick St. – J.G.