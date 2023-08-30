Oxford drops home opener, 20-6

Next up Oak Park

By Don Rush

The varsity football team at Oxford High School lost the season opener last Friday night, at Wildcat Stadium, 20-6 against the Utica Eisenhower Eagles.

“I think our team played really hard,” Wildcat head coach Zach Line said. “I think we won the physical battle, but football is a game of four of five plays where you’ll either win or lose. We didn’t capitalize. We have a good football team., with great senior leadership and great athletes who wanna go and do the right thing. We’ll go back to work this week, tighten the screws a little bit and get back on track.”

This Friday night Oxford will play host to Oak Park, who lost their season opener to U. of D. Jesuit last Friday, 47-14. Kickoff on Friday is at 7 p.m.

* * *

In the Eisenhower game, there was no scoring in the first quarter. In the second, Eisenhower was able to capitalize on a Wildcat turnover, to make the score 7-0. Just before the end of the half, the Eagles scored another TD, then tried a fake extra point which was foiled by Oxford’s defensive back Luke Johnson.

In the third quarter, Oxford was able to drive on the Eagle defense twice, but both times had to settle on Jay Cady field goals.

Eisenhower ended all scoring in the fourth quarter, making the final score 20-6.

“Luke Johnson had over 100 yards rushing for us,” Zine said. “Our defense stood tall. In the fourth quarter Ike only had about 100 total yards on offense. You can’t ask for much more from your defense. Offensively, we didn’t capitalize in the red zone and on third downs. But, we’ll get back on track.”

Photos by Wheaton Photography

Brody Moore catches a pass from Jack Hendrix.