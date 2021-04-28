Oxford Elementary Students meet ‘The Chief’

Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold was the honored guest for students of Oxford Elementary School last week. The chief was there to talk about his job and answer questions as third through fifth grade students learned about a community worker. According to Oxford Early Learning Center Childcare Lead Teacher Ann Cowan, “We are committed to creating lifelong inquirers who are caring, contributing members of a global society. Having local leaders such as Chief Solwold is a perfect fit.” Photo by D. Rush