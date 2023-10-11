Oxford elementary students Walk & Roll to School

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD – Sitting and talking to their friends on the bus ride to school is fun, and having their parents drop them off is nice and easy.

But getting out and walking or riding their bikes to school with family and classmates on a pleasant fall day is even more fun – and promotes physical activity outside of gym class.

Hundreds of Oxford elementary students skipped the bus ride on Wednesday and car pools and instead laced up their sneakers to walk to school for the national Walk & Roll to School event. More than 200 students from Daniel Axford Elementary and Oxford Elementary schools and their parents met in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford, posing for pictures and talking to their friends before making their four-block trek to school.



Physical Education teachers Shanie Williams and Kelly Dorman organized the Walk to School for Daniel Axford Elementary and Oxford Elementary schools.

“It’s a great turnout so far and we hope to do this for many years to come,” said Williams, adding that the kids were excited for the event. “It’s technically a walk and bike to school, so some of the kids were asking to ride their bikes to school normally.”

“This is great for promoting getting physical activity, fitness and health outside of school. It’s a great family event, too. We’re excited about doing this,” Dorman said.

Dorman and Williams said the schools have held Walk & Roll to School events in the past but not since before covid. The Oxford Police Department provided a safe escort for students.

Lakeville Elementary students also participated in Walk & Roll to School.

“Lakeville Elementary had their international Walk to School Day today, and it was a success!” said Lakeville Elementary PTO President Sandy Herp. “Our Lakeville Elementary PTO was excited to see the large turnout of students and teachers that got up extra early to exercise and walk to school. It’s an annual event that we look forward to each and every year!”

The national Walk & Roll to School campaign focuses on the importance and benefit of safe, active travel, encouraging children to be more active and reminding motorists to drive slowly and be aware of walkers and bikers near schools.

“National Walk & Roll to School Day shines a light on the widespread demand for more walkable, accessible places for young people,” said Nancy Pullen-Seufert, director of the National Center for Safe Routes to School. “We’re inspired by all of the places taking action to slow traffic and create more space for active travel.”