Oxford ends their season with loss to Clarkston

By Wendi Reardon Price

Special to The Leader

Independence Township — The Wildcats closed the fall season last week in the MHSAA Volleyball Division 1 District 31 Semifinal, losing to Clarkston on, Nov. 2, 3-0.

Oxford opened the first set with the first point from senior Rachel Townsend. The Wolves tied it up taking the next two points to take the lead. The momentum continued for Clarkston as they distanced themselves on the board. The Wolves took the first set with a 25-14 win.

Clarkston ended the next set with a 25-19 win.

The Wildcats opened the final set with four points from Townsend. Clarkston caught up and the two were neck and neck in the score until the Wolves went on a 5-point run, taking the lead and holding onto it until they won 25-18.

“We were able to maintain our focus and play our game,” said Clarkston Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Ali Smith. “Oxford always comes out. They are a big rivalry for us. They always come out with great energy. They play hard. Deena (Maher) gets them to play super hard.”

Townsend had 11 digs, eight kills and three blocks for the night. Senior Jada Whittal had six kills. Senior Ashley Horne had six digs and senior Carleigh Turek had five digs. Freshman Tara Swanson tallied seven assists and senior Halle Darrin had six assists.

Oxford had a bye the first round of districts. They finished the season with an overall record 26-22-3.