Oxford falls to Saginaw Heritage, 57-31, on Thursday

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford varsity girls basketball team is 3-6 on the season after losing 57-31 to Saginaw Heritage in a non-conference game on Thursday at Oxford High School.

The loss is the Wildcats’ second in their last four games.

Sophomore Mia Champagne led Oxford in scoring with eight points including six in the first quarter. Champagne was followed by senior Brynley Cardona, five points, junior Tegan O’Connor and senior Emma Beggs who both scored four points.

Heritage led the Wildcats 17-10 after the first quarter, during which Heritage freshman Joslyn Ode scored nine points.

O’Connor and Cardona combined for seven points in the second quarter, but the Wildcats ultimately trailed 39-17 at halftime. Champagne’s six points were the most scored for Oxford while Ode’s 17 was the highest total for Heritage.

Oxford outscored Heritage in the third quarter by six points (13-7) with seven players scoring, but was held to one point by Heritage’s defense in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ play against Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at 7 p.m. on Friday at Oxford High School. Results from the Tuesday game against Lake Orion were not available in time for this week’s press deadline.