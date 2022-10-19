Oxford Fire chief to retire at the end of the year

By C.J. Carnacchio

Special Contributor to The Leader

For nearly five decades, Chief Pete Scholz helped build, shape and strengthen the Oxford Fire Department. Now, he’s ready to say goodbye.

“It’s time to let the younger people take over,” he said. “I think I’ve done about as much as I can do with the department. It’s time for fresh ideas. It’s time to pass it on to the next generation.”

On Wednesday evening, the Oxford Township Board voted 7-0 to approve, “with regret,” the chief’s retirement request. His last day will be Dec. 31.

Scholz joined the fire department as a paid-on-call member in February 1976, five years after he graduated from Oxford High School. Over the next 46 years, he rose through the ranks, serving as captain, assistant chief and deputy chief before taking over as chief in November 2008.

It goes without saying that Scholz has enjoyed being able to help friends, neighbors and strangers in their times of need.

“Everyone looks to the fire department when there’s an emergency and they’re so grateful when you show up,” he said. “It can be the worst day of their life and they’re still thanking you for being there.”

The Oxford Fire Department that Scholz is leaving behind is very different from the one he joined when Gerald R. Ford occupied the White House.

“Back then, there was no formal training whatsoever,” he said. “When you got a fire call, you went and put out the fire. Now, you spend close to a year-and-a-half in training before you can do anything. I was on the department for two or three years before there was an actual class to go to.”

When Scholz joined the department, there was only one fire station, a steel structure on W. Burdick St. Today, the department is housed in two well-equipped, modern stations on M-24 and W. Drahner Rd.

When he joined the department, every member was a paid-on-call firefighter with a day job somewhere else. Today, the department has 25 full-time employees in addition to paid-on-call staff.

“I’ll put our department up against anybody in the county, let alone the state,” Scholz said. “They’re all highly trained and very motivated. They all care. They’re all invested in this community. I’m very proud of that.”

He’s particularly proud of the fire department’s medical component. Oxford began providing emergency medical services (EMS) in January 1984, then added Advanced Life Support (ALS) services in December 2006.

“There are a lot of people walking around town today who would not be with us if we hadn’t done that,” Scholz said. “That’s a fact.”

Looking back over his career, Scholz is grateful for the people he’s served with and a public that has wholeheartedly supported the department.

“I’ve had three great mentors – (former chiefs) Jack LeRoy, James Craig and Dale Spiker,” he said. “They taught me a lot about leadership and how to best serve your community.”

“We’ve always had the community behind us and that’s a good feeling,” Scholz continued. “Because of the people here, we’ve been able to continuously upgrade our equipment, our facilities and our services. Having the full support of the community – that probably means the most.”

Scholz will definitely miss the wonderful spirit of camaraderie that fills firehouses and transforms co-workers into brothers and sisters.

“It is a huge family,” he said. “We care about each other. You live, eat and sleep here at the station. You watch each other’s kids grow up. Everybody has each other’s backs.”

Following his retirement, Scholz plans to continue living in Oxford, his hometown since the age of 7. However, he does want to do more traveling with his wife of 41 years, Wendy, and spend his winters someplace warm.