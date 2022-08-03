Oxford Fire Dept. installing smoke, CO alarms free of charge

By C.J. Carnacchio

Oxford Twp. Communications & Grants Mgr.

Beep! Beep! Beep!

That’s the sound of a smoke alarm alerting a home’s occupants that a fire has broken out. That’s the sound of lives being saved.

Unfortunately, not every home has working smoke alarms. But the Oxford Fire Department is working to change that with its new “Safety Begins at Home” program.

Established in May, the program enables the fire department to distribute and install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, free of charge, in Oxford homes where:

• No alarms are present.

• The existing alarms don’t work.

• There are an inadequate number of alarms.

• The smoke alarms are at least 10 years old.

• The CO alarms are at least 7 years old.

As of July 12, the department had installed 155 smoke alarms and 70 carbon monoxide alarms.

“Safety Begins at Home” is open to Oxford Township and Village residents, particularly senior citizens (age 55 and older), individuals with disabilities and low-income earners. If you fall into one of these categories, please sign up today by visiting tinyurl.com/3czj3up8

Firefighters are also going door-to-door in various parts of Oxford scheduling appointments, installing smoke/CO alarms and distributing door hangers containing information regarding “Safety Begins at Home.” They will be in the Red Barn subdivision on July 30, Thomas Village on Aug. 14, Parkhurst Manufactured Home Community (MHC) on Sept. 24, Haven Cove MHC on Oct. 29 and Lake Villa MHC on Nov. 19. A December date for the door-to-door visits in the Village of Oxford has yet to be scheduled.

Smoke alarms save lives. Having working smoke alarms cuts the risk of dying in a fire in half.

When a fire breaks out, a home’s occupants have three minutes or less to escape, according to the International Association of Fire Chiefs. To survive, you need to detect the fire early and get out quickly. That’s where smoke alarms come in.

Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their home. Make sure yours is equipped with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Save yourself. Save your family. Sleep better at night knowing everyone under your roof is protected,

Funding for “Safety Begins at Home” was provided by a $10,000 grant from the Almont-based Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) and $12,850 in donations from local businesses and community organizations.

Here’s a list of the program donors: North Oakland VFW Post 334, American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 and Auxiliary Unit 108, AMVETS Post 108, Curtis Insurance Agency, Counelis Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance, Rotary Club of Oxford, VTC Insurance Group (Oxford Agency), Carter Quality Hardwood Flooring, Inc., Swiss Insurance Group and Oxford Lions Club.

For more information about “Safety Begins at Home,” please call the Oxford Fire Department’s Station #1 at (248) 969-9483 or send an email to inspections@oxfordfiredept.com.