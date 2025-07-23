Oxford Fire Dept. ‘pushes in’ new fire engine

New fire truck will be on the road in a couple of weeks

By Jim Newell, Managing Editor, and

Joseph Goral, Staff Writer

OXFORD — The Oxford Fire Department firefighters took possession of their new Engine #1 on Thursday and commemorated the new truck by conducting a traditional “push-in ceremony.”

A push-in ceremony is symbolic act for modern firefighters to pay tribute to their firefighting history. Back when firefighters used horse-drawn apparatus they would have to unhitch the horses and push their apparatus back into the bay after battling a fire.

The new Sutphen fire engine replaces a Pierce fire truck in built 2010 that had reached the age when it should no longer be used for frontline service

Fire Chief Matt Majestic said there are many updates compared to the old fire truck the department uses.

“According to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), a truck has a front-line service life of 10 years and then in reserve for five years after that, so a 15-year lifespan. Our trucks are already going on 20 years old. Technological advances since we’ve gotten the last one. This one has a larger motor, larger transmission, bugger pump, greater capacity. Out here, because we don’t have hydrants everywhere, this truck has the ability to pump at 2,000 gallons per minute, but it needs that extra power to be able to pull that water out of ponds, lakes and streams, pools, stuff like that,” Majestic said

The new truck also has better lighting “to be more visually notable to the public.”

“We’re excited about it,” Majestic said.

The truck was almost $682,000, and is a planned expenditure being paid for through the fire department’s fire millage.

“This will be a front-line rig for the next 15 years,” Majestic said.

The fire engine will be out on the streets in Oxford in a couple of weeks. Firefighters still have to train on the new truck and stock it to their needs.

The department ordered the Sutphen truck in May 2022 and had it built to suit their needs.

“Our entire engine is custom designed by our guys. Our fire engine committee designed every cabin, as to how it’s laid out. So, the whole truck is completely custom, and that’s the way it is with every fire engine, ladder trucks, tankers. It’s not like going to the GM dealer, ‘Oh, I’ll take the Denali. No,” Majestic said. “Every truck is made to our specifications. That’s just how the fire service is because every community is very different. One community has different needs over another.”

Sutphen Corporation employees will provide a couple days of training on the engine to the Oxford firefighters.

“Because it is different. There’s, obviously, the different technology advances and then just the layout of the pump handle and things of that nature,” Majestic said.

The Oxford firefighters still have to load the fire engine and mount equipment where they want it placed and stock the various compartments.

“We had budgeted $60,000 in addition to the engine when we did this,” Majestic said. “In the old days if you look at some of the trucks you’ll see plywood mounted on the walls, because there was nothing like this back then so you just make up your own shelving, your own compartments.”

Before ordering the new fire engine, Oxford Fire Department staff talked to other departments and asked about their preferences on the various engines before deciding on a Sutphen truck.

“Once we started talking to people, the service stuff with Sutphen was very positive,” Majestic said. “(Sutphen) was a $125,000 lower than the next lowest bid anyway. That made it really easy from a fiscal standpoint.”

Majestic said another new fire engine should arrive in Fall 2026. That truck was ordered 10 months after the new truck they received last week.

“The community is growing. The department is trying to

stay up with it. We’re trying to do it as fiscally (responsibly) as we can,” Majestic said. “When people call 911, they want you to be there. It doesn’t help when you have trucks that 15-20 years old. People aren’t keeping their cars 15-20 years.”

The new Engine #1 has a several features that will allow it to better serve the department and protect the community, including: headsets that allow firefighters to communicate with each other more effectively and efficiently while inside the cab; 30-40% more storage; easier access to the ladders; and is shorter in length, allowing for greater maneuverability.