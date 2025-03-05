Oxford Fire Dept. to host free CPR classes

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Fire Department is hosting free monthly CPR classes to help prepare attendees should an emergency situation arise.

Register online at tinyurl.com/yzsryjt4. The next classes are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. March 6 and April 4.

Classes are limited to 20 participants each. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes are held at 96 N. Washington St. Register for the classes at tinyurl.com/yzsryjt4.

For questions about the classes call Oxford Fire Station #1 at 248-969-9483 and ask for Capt. Snell. – J.N.