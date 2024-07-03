Oxford Fire Fighters Union, 42 Strong teaming up to support late firefighter’s family

Fundraiser to help send family to memorial dedication

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — Late Oxford firefighter Shawn Goldie loved being a firefighter and, when nearing the end of his career with the St. Clair Shores Fire Department, saw an opening in Oxford and joined the Oxford Fire Department.

Goldie passed in 2023 from job-related cancer, according to a statement from the Oxford Fire Fighters Union.

On Sept. 21, the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial will have its annual event in Colorado Springs, Colo. honoring the memory those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Goldie’s name will be added to the memorial

Now, the Oxford Fire Fighters Union IAFF L4763 and 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation are teaming up to raise funds to help Goldie’s family attend the event. Firefighters and Oxford students will hold a car wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Oxford Fire Station 1, 96 N. Washington St.

“In 2023 our brother Shawn Goldie passed away from job-related cancer. On Sept. 21, Shawn will be honored at IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial. The Oxford firefighters, alongside volunteer members of 42 Strong, hope to send his family to Colorado Springs to attend the ceremony. All donations are accepted and we (hope) that you can make this occasion special for the family,” the union said in a statement.

Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic worked with Goldie in the late 1980s/early 1990s at Universal Ambulance before both ever joined fire departments.

“They wanted to raise money to help defray the cost for Andrea and the kids to go to Colorado for the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation’s annual line of duty death recognitions. His name is going to be added to the memorial this year,” Majestic said.

“Part of the mission of 42 Strong is to help bring communities together. We can’t think of anything better than supporting our First Responders,” said Joel McCormick, treasurer and operations director for 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation.

Goldie was a member of the St. Clair Shores Fire Department from 1997 until his retirement on April 29, 2022, ending his career there as a battalion chief.

“But he wasn’t ready to quit,” Majestic said. “We talked at great length and he felt this would be a great fit. He went from being a battalion chief to come here and be an entry-level firefighter because he loved doing it still and didn’t want to quit working.”

For anyone who cannot attend the car wash fundraiser but would still like to make a donation, those can be dropped off or mailed to the fire department.