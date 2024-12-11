Oxford first responders radiate the Christmas spirit during Shop with a Hero

‘Because every child deserves a Christmas’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — There were children and toys and a lot of joy for the boys and girls who were given the promise of a wonderful Christmas during the Shop with a Hero event at Meijer on Dec. 4.

And while the heroes weren’t clad in a red and white outfit or flowing capes, they had looked into the eyes of the local youths and promised that, if only for one night, the kids would be the center of their worlds.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Oxford Township Substation, police officers from the Oxford Police Department and firefighters from the Oxford Township Fire Department volunteered their time and took up the mantle of Chris Kringle to bring holiday light into the lives of area children in need of a little Christmas spirit.

Every year, Meijer in Oxford hosts Shop with a Hero. Individual police and fire departments also raise funds, with each department giving around 10-15 kids a $150-$200 shopping spree to put gifts under the Christmas tree. “Because every child deserves a Christmas” is their motto.

Shop with a Hero in Oxford started in 2000.

“Meijer started this wonderful program. Between us, the sheriff’s office and the fire department we piggybacked off that, got extra funds and throughout the years it just became larger and larger,” said Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold. “The more families we can help the better. And we get the fun part of being the Santa and helping the kids find what they want.”

The Oxford Police Department helped 11 kids have a merrier Christmas.

The greatest part of Shop with a Hero is not only the compassion of the first responders, but the thoughtfulness of the kids and the community who support the event. While the kids have money to buy gifts for themselves to place under the Christmas tree, nearly all of them asked how much they can spend on their siblings and parents.

The police and firefighters look forward to Shop with a Hero, with many making it a family event, bringing their spouses or children to help them shop.

“They’re like kids in grownup bodies. They just love it. Just like me: I still love my Batman and Hot Wheels. There’s a kid in them, so they enjoy the fun of watching that sparkle in the kids’ eyes. There’s nothing more rewarding than watching someone be happy,” Solwold said. “It just makes you feel good inside.”

Shop with a Hero is a 100% volunteer event and extra funds raised through donations help firefighters and police officers help families in the community throughout the year.

“Without the businesses and residents, we wouldn’t be able to do this as much as we’re doing it right now,” Solwold said. “What I love about working in this community is that if there is someone in need our people come out of the woodwork and just do wonderful things.”

If anyone would like to donate to Shop with a Hero – or their local police and fire departments’ ongoing efforts to assist the community – contact those departments directly.