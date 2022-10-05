Oxford gears up for WB

This Friday is the start of a three-week run of away games for the Oxford varsity football program. This week they will travel to West Bloomfield. Next Friday, Oct. 14, they travel to Bloomfield Hills High School and they end the 2022-23 campaign at Chippewa Valley High School on Oct. 21.

The West Bloomfield Lakers are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Oakland Athletic Association’s Red Division.

Last week was Senior Night at Wildcat Stadium, with Oxford playing host to Rochester Adams High School. By the game’s end, Adams had improved its record to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the OAA Red, with a 33-7 score. Oxford dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the OAA Red.

Most of Rochester’s offense came at the arm and feet of senior quarterback Parker Picot. Picot was six of 10 in passing for 162 yards and one touchdown. He ran for another 57 yards, leading his team in rushing for another two touchdowns.

Oxford’s lone touchdown came at the end of the night when Oxford punched a one-yard run by senior running back Logan Marshall. Junior kicker Jay Cady made the point after.