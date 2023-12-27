Oxford girls basketball defeats Flushing

Sophia Raab scored nine points in Oxford’s 35-27 win over Flushing on Dec. 19. File photo by Megan Kelley

Oxford High School’s varsity girls basketball team hosted Flushing High School on Dec. 19, defeating the Raiders 35-27.

The win puts Oxford’s record at 2-2 overall.

Leading contributors for the Wildcats include junior Allison Hufstedler with 14 points, junior Sophia Raab with nine points, senior captain Peyton Richter with five points and freshman Mia Champagne with four points.

The ladies head to Saginaw Heritage on Thursday after Leader press time for their final game before holiday break. – M.K.