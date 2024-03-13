Oxford girls basketball ends season in district finals

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Oxford varsity girls basketball team lost 60-38 to Grand Blanc in the MHSAA District 32 final at Grand Blanc on Friday.

The Wildcats beat Davison 43-39 in the district semifinals on March 6 to move on to the district finals.

The Wildcats ended the season with an 11-12 overall record.

Oxford was notified just before the season began that they were moving up to the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Red division, the league’s top division. The team had expected to compete in the OAA White division, the league’s second division.

During the season, the Wildcats recorded OAA Red wins over Lake Orion (48-33), Rochester High School (31-26) and Stoney Creek (35-27). The team also had a close game against Clarkston (18-6 overall record) on Feb. 27, losing 29-25 to the Wolves, who defeated Lake Orion 41-40 in the MHSAA District 29 finals on Friday.