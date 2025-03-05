Oxford girls basketball to play in district semifinal today

The Oxford High School varsity girls basketball will play either Davison (9-13) or Holly (1-21) in the MHSAA District 26 semifinal game at 7 p.m. today at Swartz Creek High School.

Oxford earned a first-round bye in the district.

The winner of the Swartz Creek (6-16) versus Lapeer (4-15) quarterfinal on Monday after moves on to play Grand Blanc (10-11, first round bye) at 5:30 p.m. today in the other half of the bracket. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Swartz Creek High School.

The Wildcats are 8-14 in regular season play. The team finished the regular season with a 57-44 victory over Ferndale on Feb. 25. – J.N.