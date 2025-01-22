Oxford girls bowling remains undefeated after sinking Troy

Boys team tames the Colts, 29-1

TROY — The Wildcats varsity bowling teams headed to 5 Star Lanes to battle with the Troy Colts on Jan. 16.

“Both the Colt teams have strong bowlers and the Cats would have to bowl well to win,” said head coach JR Lafnear.

The Wildcat ladies split baker games and held a 6-4 lead going into match play. They won game 1 179-125 and lost game 2 156-148.

In match play Maya Vetch led the way winning two matches with a high game of 193. Elleanna Ford’s 189, Alanna Waltz’s 167, Phebe Coffman’s 156, Kaitlyn McFadden’s 162 and Emeleigh vonKnorrIng’s 150 each earned a point in the Wildcats’ 23-7 victory.

This keeps the girls undefeated season alive and keeps them atop the OAA red division at 7-0.

The boys dominated the baker games winning 220-160 and 258-164. Armed with a 10-0 lead, they won three matches in game 1 but lost game 1 totals 989-967. Oxford held the lead 13-6 going into the final game.

The young guns for the Wildcats stepped up in game 2. Sophomore Eli Wright won his match with a fine 246 game. He was followed by Junior Matt vonKnorring, 206, and Freshmen Dominic Hambly’s, 224. By Winning game 2 1008-918 the Cats won the match with a final score of 22-8, Lafnear said.

The boy’s record is now 8-1 on the season.

Oxford vs Clarkston

Both the girls and boys teams also defeated OAA rivals the Clarkston Wolves on Jan. 13. The girls won 18-12 and the boys won 29-1.

“The girls really rallied to come from a 10 – 0 deficit. The team is still very young but they are very talented. They will continue to grow and get better. The boys bowled well tonight. It’s their most complete performance of the year. Both teams had complete team efforts tonight,” said Lafnear.

The Lady Wildcats got off to a slow start and lost both baker games 179-128 and 135-126. They found themselves down 10 – 0 and would have to bowl much better to secure a win, Lafnear said.

In match play, the girls got rolling in game 1 behind a super 225 game from freshman Emaleigh vonKnorring. Also winning match points in game 1 were Phebe Coffman, Maya Vetch, Elleanna Ford. Oxford won game 1 818-717 and trailed 11-8 going into the final game. The girls won 4-of-5 matches with Alanna Waltz’s 189, Vetch’s 187, vonKnorring’s 167 and Coffman’s 142. They won game 2 826-697 and secured the comeback victory with a final score of 18-12.

The Wildcat boys were looking to rebound after their only loss of the season to Lake Orion on Jan. 10.

“The Wolves have some talented young bowlers but were no match for the Wildcats,” Lafnear said.

The boys swept the baker games 225-140 and 195-179. They proceeded to win 9-of-10 matches and dominated the Wolves 29-1.

Senior co-captain Nate Alexander led the way with games of 254 and 211. He was followed closely by sophomore Eli Wright’s 256 and 204. Dom Hambly bowled 213 and 220 and co-captain Jacob Kemenah rolled a 203 and a 191.