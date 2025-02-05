Oxford girls bowling remains undefeated with win over Clarkston

Oxford boys win three straight matches

WATERFORD — Both the girls and boys Oxford varsity bowling teams are having a stellar season, with the girls remaining undefeated and the boys winning three straight matches against league rivals last week.

The teams traveled to Century Lanes in Waterford on Friday to take on the OAA rivals the Clarkston Wolves.

“The Wolves have been bowling well and the Wildcats would need to be sharp to get the win,” head coach JR Lafnear said.

The girls lost game 1 of the Baker games 152-194 but rebounded to win game 2 165-133 but found themselves behind 6-4 heading into match play. The girls responded by winning 8-of-10 matches and securing the match victory by a score of 22-8.

Every Oxford girl won a point for the team and Maya Vetch and Alanna Waltz scored two wins. Emaleigh vonKnorring’s 222 game and Kaitlyn McFadden’s 212 game were the high scores for the undefeated Wildcats, Lafnear said.

Boys bowling vs. Clarkston

The Oxford boys swept both Baker games, winning 206-159 and 212-192. Matt vonKnorring tossed 7-of-8 possible strikes in the sweep. The Wildcats dominated match play winning 7-of-10 matches, winning the match with a final score of 27-3. Dominic Hambly led the way with an excellent 263 game and had nine strikes in the game, Lafear said.

Oxford vs. Troy

The Wildcats of Oxford and the Colts of Troy would face each other at Collier Lanes on Jan. 30.

“Both programs field strong rosters and winning wouldn’t come easy,” Lafnear said.

The girls split Baker games and the Wildcats would hold a 6-4 lead going into match play. They lost 3-of-5 matches and the game 686-712, and down 11-8 going into the last heads-up game.

“It’s a position they haven’t faced all year. The young Wildcats would need to focus and rally if they wanted their undefeated season to continue,” Lafnear said.

Stepping up to lead the Oxford bowlers were sophomores Phebe Coffman and Alanna Waltz. Phebe won her match 198-110 and Alanna won her match 191-125. The Wildcats won the second game 830-774. The difference in the match would come down to the totals of the two match games. The Oxford girls won 1,516-1,486, earning a final score of the match 16-14 for the victory.

“The Oxford boys team came out on fire. They had Baker games of 213 and 252 to sweep Bakers and take a 10-0 lead going into match play,” Lafnear said.

The Wildcats continued to dominate Troy, winning 7-of-10 matches. Matt vonKnorring lead the way with games of 246 and 232. He was followed closely by Eli Wright’s 237 and 207, and Dominic Hambly’s two 213 games. Jacob Kemenah’s 225 and Nate Alexander’s 181 each won points for the Wildcats.

Oxford vs Bloomfield Hills

The Bloomfield Hills bowling program hosted the Oxford varsity boys bowling team on Jan. 27, with the Wildcats sweeping the Blackhawks 30-0 at 300 bowl in Waterford.

The Wildcats scored well in the Baker games with games of 232 and 192. The boys were led in match play by Eli Wrights, who bowled games of 205 and 209. Dom Kempen bowled 212, Dominic Hambly tallied 202 and Jacob Kemenah had a 201 game in the sweep.