Oxford girls bowling wins Tri County Invitational

TROY, Michigan – The Oxford girls varsity bowling team out rolled 17 teams across three counties to take the Tri County Invitational title on Saturday.

Both Wildcats varsity bowling teams competed in the Tri County Invitational Jan.27 at 5 Star Lanes in Troy, one of the premier events of the year with programs from Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties rolling for the title.

Qualifying consisted of 12 baker games and the championship round is the total score of two baker games.

The girls averaged over 165 for 12 baker games to capture the fourth seed, out bowling North Farmington 307-266 in round and and Lake Orion 353-273 in round two.

In the Final Four match, the Wildcat girls were on fire, shooting a 404 set to Sterling Heights Stevenson’s 287 to move into the finals.

In the Finals the Oxford girls would face off against the Royal Oak Ravens, who took a 179-158 in game one. The Lady Cats battled back winning game two, defeating the Ravens 181-118 to capture the title with a final score of 339-297.

“This is the first time the girls have captured this very tough tournament. They were very steady all day and every single girl played an important role in the win. The depth of the team played a big part in the victory. The boys are doing well but keep hitting hot teams and making mistakes at key moments. I like how both squads are bowling and the progress they are making,” said head coach Jr Lafnear.

The boys averaged over 192 to earn the eighth seed out of 24 teams in qualifying. In round one of the championship round, the boys fell behind after the first game by 34 pins losing 214-180 to Walled Lake Northern.

The Wildcats mounted a comeback in game two, tossing seven strikes in eight frames to shoot a strong 233 game, but Northern bowled well too and shot 203. The boys fell in round one by four pins to the Walled Lake Northern Team. – J.N.