Oxford girls cross country finishes fifth in OAA Red Jamboree I

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Oxford girls varsity cross country team finished in fifth place at the OAA Red Jamboree I on Sept. 10.

The meet at Lake Orion High School included seven area teams vying for the top spot in the first of three Jamborees of the season.

Freshman Taryn Moore finished second overall out of 63 runners in the Jamboree, crossing the finish line with a time of 18:53.6 minutes in the 5k race. Rochester Adams junior El McMahan won the race with time of 18:43.9 minutes.

Oxford sophomore Sienna Chapin finished 27th with a time of 22:03.8 minutes. Junior Morgan Hoyt was 32nd with a time of 22:42.1 minutes. Senior Laila Bodell finished 34th with a time of 22:44.7 minutes. Junior Chelsea Myrand finished 45th with a time of 23:42.9 minutes. Freshman Ruby Clark finished 46th with a time of 23:46.3 minutes. Junior Lilyanna Lewiston finished 49th with a time of 24:05.2 minutes. Sophomore Sarah Cusick finished 50th with a time of 24:15.3 minutes. Freshman Ava Fox was 57th with a time of 25:20.7 minutes.

Rochester won the Jamboree with 44 points, followed by Rochester Adams with 51 points, Clarkston with 76 points, Troy with 129 points, Oxford with 134 points, Lake Orion with 135 points and Seaholm with 144 points.

The Wildcats next race is the OAA Red Jamboree II at Stoney Creek Metro Park on Sept. 24.