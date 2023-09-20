Oxford girls finish first, boys take third at first OAA cross country Jamboree in Lake Orion

LAKE ORION — Oxford Girls Cross Country took the top spot in the varsity race at the first OAA Red Jamboree at Lake Orion High School, Sept. 12.

The Wildcats finished in first place as a team with 42 points. Senior Braydee Elling led the Cats finishing in first place in the time of 19:56.6.

The top five runners also included junior Taylor Brodeur finished in third place in the time of 20:20.7; sophomore Laila Bodell, ninth, 21:28.4; sophomore Camryn Quidort, 14th, 21:42.2; and junior Jamie Patterson, 15th, 21:50.2.

For teams, Clarkston finished in second place with 63 points; Rochester Adams, third, 75; Troy, fourth, 78; Lake Orion, fifth, 107; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 117.

The boys varsity team finished in third place with 63 points. The top five runners were junior Alexander McArthur in third place in the time of 16:33; junior Max Myrand, seventh, 16:49.7; junior James Cusick, tenth, 17:08.7; senior Cass Feeney, 15th, 17:29.8; and senior Lucas Ames, 34th, 18:24.3.

Troy finished in first place with 42 points; Clarkston, second, 53; Lake Orion, fourth, 85; Rochester Adams, fifth, 112; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 166.

The boys finished in fifth place during the JV race with 134 points. The top five runners were: junior Benjamin Eber in 16th place in the time of 20:06.3; sophomore Anders Bartlo, 27th, 20:21.3; junior Ian Kampo, 35th, 20:54; senior Elier Machado-Montellano, 51st, 21:24.9; and freshman Miles Holt, 61st, 22:02.4.

Troy finished in first place with 17 points; Clarkston, second, 52; Rochester Adams, third, 90; Lake Orion, fourth, 95; Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 177.

The girls also finished in fifth place during the JV race with 131 points. The top five runners were: freshman Chelsea Myrand in first place in the time of 22:55.9; sophomore Cheyenne Jasper, 26th, 25:32.8; junior Angelina Stickney, 40th, 26:46.5: sophomore Madelyn Smith, 48th, 27:20.4; and freshman Morgan Hoyt, 52nd, 27:27.7.

Clarkston finished in first place with 23 points; Lake Orion, second, 67; Troy, third, 73; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 108; and Rochester Adams, sixth, 145.

The Wildcats head to the second OAA Red Jamboree on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Stony Creek Metropark and to the Hanson’s Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 30.

— Wendi Price