Oxford girls swim and dive defeats Clarkston

By Wendi Reardon-Price
Sports Writer
OXFORD — Oxford Girls Swim and Dive defeated Clarkston in their OAA Blue dual meet last Thursday, 100-86.
Scoring points for the Wildcats in individual events: in the 50-yard freestyle Jordyn Matteson was first, with a time of 27 seconds; Cheyenne Frank, fourth, 27.60; 100-yard butterfly, Alanna May, first, 1:03.53; Keera Souliotis, fifth, 1:20.41; 100-yard freestyle, Matteson, first, 59:30; Frank, second, 1:00.12; 100-yard backstroke, May, first, 1:05.34; Samantha O’Herron, fourth, 1:12.74; Elyse Bishop, fifth, 1:15.34.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ella Martin, second, 1:26.13; Ronja Wohltman, fifth, 1:32.60; 200-yard freestyle, Emma Chamberlain, first, 2:15.06; DeLainey DeFauw, second, 2:16.20; Wohltmann, fifth, 2:26.67; 200-yard IM, O’Herron, third, 2:41.02; Souliotis, fifth, 2:47.04.
In the 500-yard freestyle, DeFauw was first at 6:03.42; Chamberlain, second, 6:09.93.
For relays, in the 200-yard medley, the team of Matteson, May, Elyse Bishop and Ella Martin finished in first place in the time of 2:05.15; in the 200-yard freestyle, the team of Frank, Matteson, Chamberlain and Sofia De Cominges Lopez, first, 1:52.82; and in the 400-yard freestyle, the team of Chamberlain, DeFauw, Frank and May, first, 4:07.28.
Tristan Krajcarski finished in first place in diving in the 1-meter with 245.20 points scored in six dives. Ellie Seiter finished in second place with 244.50 points and Reagan Burns, fourth, 194.10.

