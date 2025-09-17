Oxford girls swim and dive loses to Clarkston

Prill takes first in diving

CLARKSTON — The Oxford Girls Swim and Dive team lost to Clarkston last Thursday, 103-83.

Scoring points for the Wildcats in the individual events were: in the 50-yard freestyle, Ronja Wohltmann in third place in the time of 28.42; Riley Rank, fifth, 30.85; 100-yard butterfly, Olivia Bristow, second, 1:14.18; Cammy Gordon, fourth, 1:24.51; 100-yard freestyle, Wohltmann, third, 1:02.58; Abbie Corbett, fifth, 1:06.03; 100-yard backstroke, Bristow, third, 1:17.94; 100-yard backstroke, Bristow, third, 1:17.94; Mary Burchard, fifth, 1:38.58; 100-yard breaststroke, Ashlyn Naylis, first, 1:17.60; Ella Martin, second, 1:20.95; 200-yard freestyle, DeLainey DeFauw, first, 2:14.79; Delaney Sikora, second, 2:14.82; Corbett,

fourth, 2:25.54; 200-yard IM, Naylis, first, 2:24.04; Martin, fifth, 2:56.38; 500-yard freestyle, DeFauw, first, 5:58.88; Sikora, second, 6:03.82; and Katie Allen, third, 7:11.46.

In 1-meter diving, Paige Prill finished in first place with 213.15 points in six dives; and Emma Lijana, fifth, 145.30.

For the relay events, the team of Bristow, Naylis, DeFauw and Wohltmann finished in first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay in the time of 1:54.55. The team of Corbett, Sikora, DeFauw and Wohltmann finished in second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay,

4:18.79; and the team of Bristow, Martin, Naylis and Rank, second place in the 200-yard medley relay, 2:10.22.

The Wildcats host Avondale High School this Thursday, 6 p.m.; and the Wildcat Diving Invitational on Saturday, 11 a.m.

-Wendi Reardon Price