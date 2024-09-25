Oxford girls swim and dive team dominates Notre Dame Prep, loses close meet to Clarkston

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford Girls Swim and Dive split their tri-meet at home last Thursday.

They defeated Notre Dame Prep, 105-80; and lost to Clarkston, 96-90.

Wildcats scoring points in the individual events were: in the 50-yard freestyle, Evelyn Bishop in fifth place in the time of 28.77; 100-yard butterfly, Katie Allen, fifth, 1:22.44; 100-yard backstroke, Bishop, third, 1:12.99; Ronja Wolhtmann, fifth, 1:20.30; 100-yard breaststroke, Ashlyn Naylis, second, 1:20.18; Ella Martin, fifth, 1:23.42; 100-yard freestyle, Wohltmann, third, 1:04.39; Bishop, fifth, 1:04.72; 200-yard freestyle, Emma Chamberlain, first, 2:09.19; DeLainey DeFauw, third, 2:11.06; 200-yard IM, Naylis, second, 2:30.09; Bishop, fourth, 2:45.46; 500-yard freestyle, DeFauw, first, 5:48.16; Chamberlain, second, 5:49.67; and Delaney Sikora, fourth, 6:38.62.

For relays, in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Naylis, Bishop, Kaylee Henke and Molly Antoniou finished in second place in the time of 2:00.44. The 400-yard relay team of DeFauw, Bishop, Wohltmann and Chamberlain finished in second place in the time of 4:12.74. The 200-yard medley relay team of Chamberlain, Naylis, Wohltmann and DeFauw finished in third place in the time of 2:08.83.

In 1-meter diving, Tristan Krajcarski finished in first place with 267.25 in 11 dives. Emma Lijana finished in third with 127.70 points and Emma Castonia, seventh, 97.50.

Oxford hosted the Wildcat Diving Invite on saturday and finished in fourth place out of ten teams with 36 points.

Krajcarski was the top finisher in 11 dives for first place with 442.40 points.

The top finishers for the Wildcats in six dives were: Lijana in fifth place with 132.50 points; and Castonia, 15th, 96.50;

Milford/Lakeland finished in first place with 59 points; Lake Orion, second, 53; Macomb Dakota, third, 40; Rochester Adams, fifth, 33; Clarkston, sixth, 32; Rochester, seventh, 18; Sterling Heights, eighth, 15; Stoney Cree, ninth, four; and Notre Dame Prep, tenth, three.

The Wildcats head to Rochester on Thursday; and host Bishop Foley on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Both meets start at 6 p.m.