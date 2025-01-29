Oxford girls varsity bowling wins Oakland County tournament

WATERFORD — The Oxford High School varsity girls bowling team are Oakland County champions, winning their third crown in program history.

The Wildcat varsity boys and girls varsity bowling teams competed in the 20th annual Oakland County tournament on Jan. 20 in Waterford. All schools in Oakland County that have bowling programs participated.

“Winning this tournament is a goal each year for Oxford. It crowns you the best team in the county for that year,” said head coach JR Lafnear.

The girls bowled well in qualifying and earned the number 2 seed. They trailed South Lyon by 21 pins and finished 70 pins ahead of Walled Lake Northern, Lafnear said.

The totals of two baker games determined which teams would advance to the next round. Being the number 2 seed pitted Oxford against Waterford Mott in round 1. The Oxford girls beat Mott 332-308 to advance and face off against the 10-seeded Hazel Park team. Oxford won by a score of 285-242. This paired the Wildcats against the number 3 seeded Walled Lake Northern girls.

The Wildcats bowled well and won to advance into the finals. Waiting for the Cats was the number 4 seeded Clarenceville Trojans team. The Wildcats lost the first game 160-143 and found themselves 17 pins down.

“The girls weren’t phased and proceeded to bowl their best game of the day,” Lafnear said.

Oxford defeated the Trojans 213-162 to capture the 2025 Oakland County title.

On the individual side, freshman Emaleigh vonKnorring’s 225 game and Alanna Waltz’s series of 589 put them in the top 10 finishers.

Boys bowling

The boys varsity team would be seeking their 6th Oakland County title.

“They bowled great during qualifying and captured the number 1 seed. They averaged an astounding 215 for the 19 games of qualifying to chase down the Lake Orion Dragons that earned the number 2 seed,” Lafnear said.

The Wildcats faced off against a familiar OAA Red division rival, Clarkston, in the next round. Clarkston rallied with baker games of 237 and 222 to earn the 16th and final seed. In the 2-game baker match the Wildcats missed five single pin spares and the Wolves capitalized. The Wolves won game 1 185-149 and got the Wildcats down by 36 pins. The Wildcats responded with a strong 230 game in game 2 but the Clarkston team bowled a 226 to send the Wildcats home.

The Wildcats did get some individual medals on the day. Matt vonKnorring and Dominic Hambly each medaled twice. Matt had a high score of 247 and a 684 series. Dominic’s high game of 248 and games of 241, 211 to medal with a 700 series, Lafnear said.