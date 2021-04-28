Oxford Gives Back comes back for spring cleanup

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

After having to cancel last year’s spring cleanup because of the coronavirus, Oxford Gives Back returned Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25, helping spruce up the community. Almost 300 volunteers spent the weekend helping 45 elderly, infirmed, impoverished and single parent homeowners in need of housework or yardwork in Oxford and the surrounding communities of Addison and Orion. Many paper yard waste bags were filled.

The Oxford Community Schools affiliated service organization is student-led, with a mission of “building community relationships while motivating youth to exhibit leadership by making a positive impact on their own communities.” The project is completely powered by volunteers and community sponsors.

Oxford Schools Early College student, Jacinta Hogan, started the organization five years ago when she enlisted the help of her teachers and peers.